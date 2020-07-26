From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 26, 1960
Snake River swimmers using the Lewiston beach have been provided with two new safety devices which were installed yesterday and Sunday under the supervision of the Parks & Recreation Department.
A new lighting device that is turned off at dawn and illuminated at sunset by an electric eye guided by the suns rays is designed to afford light for night swimming and to make it easier for city police to control vandalism on the sandy strip on Snake River Avenue.
The three 150-volt bulbs and their reflectors were installed yesterday on a utility pole at the south end of the beach. The work was done under contract by Vic’s Electric, which bid $52.
———
Because of continued fire danger, Nez Perce County commissioners yesterday declared an emergency exists in the county and created a $1,000 emergency fire fund.
Commissioners said the fund can be used to help meet any future firefighting emergencies. Should a major fighting job develop, efforts will be coordinated by the county civil defense organization. If the money isn’t used, it will revert to the county treasury.
Commissioners also said they plan to award to Pacific Electric Co. a contract for installing two room air conditioners in the county-owned building at Third and C streets.