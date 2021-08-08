From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 8, 1961
Lewiston Chamber of Commerce members yesterday were urged to participate in a “fish and frolic” party Aug. 19-20 at Powell Ranger Station and to inspect the Lewis & Clark Highway while driving there.
William Simon, chairman of the chamber’s Roads & Highways Committee, said the Lewiston chamber has received an invitation from the Missoula chamber which is jointly sponsoring the event with the Walla Walla chamber.
He told directors at a noon meeting at Hotel Lewis-Clark reservations may be made at the Lewiston chamber office. They must be forwarded to the Missoula chamber by Aug. 15.
———
Thirty-four years ago today, the first log went through the Lewiston mill of the Clearwater Timber Co., one of three companies merged in 1931 to form the sprawling giant now known as Potlatch Forests Inc.
An office of the company had been opened in the Breier Building in April 1925, and construction of the plant, on the site of the former Nez Perce County fairgrounds in east Lewiston, began in February 1926.
Now a coast-to-coast concern, PFI manufactures a variety of wood products including lumber, plywood and veneer, pulp and paper and fertilizer from timber resources of the area.