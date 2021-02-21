From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 21, 1961
The pool of the fountain in Pioneer Park, not used during most of the summer because of a lack of water, will be partially filled with dirt to permit roses to be planted in it, Charles Kremenak, city parks and recreation director, said yesterday.
Part of the dirt has been hauled to the park and work filling the fountain pool to within about a foot of the top is scheduled to start today.
Kremenak said Lewiston Girl Scouts have ordered 25 of the golden anniversary roses developed as part of the national organization’s 50th anniversary observance. They possibly will be planted in the fountain pool, along with other types, the parks and recreation director said.
———
VALLEY FORGE, Pa. — Moscow High School of Moscow, Idaho, was one of the recipients of the 1960 freedom awards of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge.
The school received $50 and a George Washington honor medal award for the high school editorial, “Freedom Is For The Free.”
Cited was a passage reading: “Can you imagine what it would be like ... without those certain unalienable rights? Remember, freedom is for the free and only the free.”