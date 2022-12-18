Clarkston volunteer firemen soon will be called simultaneously to a fire over a new shortwave radio system that should save valuable minutes over the present telephone alerting method, Fire Chief Elmer Reeves said last night.
Sixteen radio receivers arrived yesterday. One will be given to each of the department’s volunteers at tonight’s fire drill. Reeves said the units cost $1,500, half of which will be budgeted to 1962 and the other half to next year.
A desk officer at the police station will activate the receivers and send a shrill signal to awaken firemen in their homes at night. The officer then will broadcast the address of the fire. Reeves said the receivers will shut off automatically 60 seconds after receiving the messages.
———
A 51-member Centennial Elementary School glee club under the direction of Mrs. Nancy Galbreath presented a program of Christmas carols last night at the school PTA meeting. More than 200 attended.
Four students of grades four, five and six sang three Christmas songs, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “White Christmas.” Barbara Cox, Christine Harrington, Melissa Johnston and Sherry Olson are members of the quartet.
The Lewiston Civic Theater presented a one-act Christmas play, “The Boy in the Meadow.” The German Christmas story was directed by Mrs. Melvin West.