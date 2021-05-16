From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 16, 1961
ASOTIN — Asotin residents are now receiving well water, Glen Mings, water superintendent, said Monday,
Installation of a turbine pump was made last week at well No. 1 at Cleveland and Meador streets. He said a four-hour test Sunday produced 850 gallons a minute with no ill effects on the water level.
Mings said the city reservoir, located south of the Asotin County fairgrounds, will be cleaned Tuesday. Water was formerly taken from the Snake River and before that from Asotin Creek.
Drilling on a second well is now in progress.
———
Approximately $224 was realized Saturday in the sale of veteran-made carnations, sponsored by Lewiston War Mothers. Assisting were members of the Safety, Pin & Pan 4-H Club.
The carnations, sold every year on the Saturday before Mother’s Day, are made by hospitalized veterans. Lewiston War Mothers will return $70 to pay for the materials used and the remainder will be used for projects of the group, services to servicemen confined to veterans’ hospitals.
The group here last year donated about $270 to purchase a tilt bed for the hospital at Boise and a like amount was used for a traction therapy machine sent to the same hospital.