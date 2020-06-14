From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 14, 1960
CLEARWATER — Voters of the Clearwater area Tuesday will decide the fate of the one-room schoolhouse at Clearwater, one of the last of its kind left in Idaho.
The question facing them on ballots to be marked from 1 to 6 p.m. at the schoolhouse: Should the schoolhouse be closed or should it remain open?
The school has been a source of controversy ever since the country school reorganization of 12 years ago.
A 34-year-old Lewiston jewelry firm, the Diamond Shop, was moving yesterday to a new location four doors east of its old shop at 624 Main St.
The new building, which has been purchased by Diamond Shop owners, M.L. Haines and his sons, R.L. Haines, has a seven-foot wider front than the old shop. It has a 25-foot front and is 125 feet long.