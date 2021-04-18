From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 18, 1961
Idaho Department Store Inc. Manager Larry Tyler said yesterday the chain has purchased the vacant building fronting on the 800 block on D Street from the Madison Lumber & Mill Co.
Tyler said plans are being studied to expand the corporation’s present facilities at 825 Main St. North to include the lumber company building. He said an announcement will be made later.
Price of the purchase was not made public. A warranty deed recorded at the Nez Perce County auditor-recorder’s office yesterday indicates the transaction did not exceed $39,500. Tyler said the figure was close to the price paid.
———
ANATONE — Fred G. Wendover, Anatone superintendent of schools the last two years, has resigned to accept a similar position at the end of the term with the Oakesdale public schools.
Wendover came here from the Pomeroy schools. He has been active in community and church affairs and in the Asotin County Tuberculosis Association. During the last year, he has been secretary of the Southeastern Washington School Administrators Association.
He graduated from North Idaho College of Education at Lewiston when it was a four-year teachers’ college. He also did graduate work at Washington State University.