From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 14, 1961
Ed Olsen, normally considered an outfielder but more often the No. 1 handyman of the Lewiston Broncs, yesterday returned his signed contract to the Broncs for the 1961 season.
Kansas City acquired Olsen’s contract from Lewiston and he was the only 1960 player owned by Lewiston the Athletics did buy. The teams had a limited working agreement last season and have a full working agreement this season.
Olsen is the sixth player to come to terms and joins Shortstop Alex George as a returnee from 1960.
———
Floyd Rosecrans, Lewiston police chief for about 15 months in 1958-60, has been named chief of police at Vale, Ore., a town of some 1,600 population 25 miles west of Ontario.
He will assume his duties Monday. Rosecrans will fill a vacancy created when the former chief, Robert Ingram, became Malheur County sheriff.
Rosecrans, 35, was named Lewiston police chief Sept. 22, 1958. He succeeded Frank Hunt, who resigned after 4½ years to join the Potlatch Forests Inc. security force. The city council accepted Rosecrans’ resignation Jan. 4, 1960, after an executive session at which his operation of the department was discussed.