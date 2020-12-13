From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 13, 1960
Russell “Swede” Jensen, owner of Jensen’s Shell service station, Diagonal and Bridge streets, was presented a $2,000 check yesterday by a representative of the Ansco Windshield Wipers & Blades Co. Jensen was the winner of a nationwide contest sponsored by the company.
———
Two officials of the Idaho Historical Society lauded Lewiston residents yesterday for their plans to celebrate next year the 100th anniversary of the city’s founding.
“Lewiston is a community that has indicated a willingness to help other communities” with their observances, said Dr. Holman H. Swinney, the society’s director. He noted Lewiston groups worked with Pierce residents when that community observed its 100th anniversary last summer. “This is an example to other communities in the state,” he said.