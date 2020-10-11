From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 11, 1960
COLTON — Two Colton High School seniors will attend the national convention of the Future Farmers of America, which opens Tuesday at Kansas City, Mo., and ends Friday.
They are Carl Heitstuman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Heitstuman of Uniontown, and Nick Wieber, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Wieber of Uniontown.
The trips were awarded to the two youths on the basis of outstanding work in vocational agriculture. Sponsors are the Johnson Union Warehouse Co., the Uniontown Cooperative Association, the Securities State Bank of Colton and the Farmers State Bank of Uniontown.
———
Walter Torgerson, superintendent of schools at Nezperce, has succeeded Glen Fairchild, of Potlatch, as president of District No. 2 of the Idaho Education Association. Torgerson was named vice president of the group last year and automatically becomes president this year according to the association’s rules.
Elected vice president yesterday was Stella Warren, first grade teacher at Warner Elementary School, Lewiston Orchards. Mrs. Donna Kennedy, fourth grade teacher at Nezperce, was elected secretary-treasurer. She succeeds Elsie Deobald of Kendrick.
Vernon Farnell, commercial teacher at Genesee High School, was named secondary committeeman and Donald Blakley, superintendent of schools at Culdesac, was named administrator committeeman. All terms are for one year.