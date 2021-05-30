From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 30, 1961
Sale of liquor by the drink at Lewiston Airport would be illegal, county commissioners have been told by Prosecuting Attorney Owen L. Knowlton.
In a written opinion requested by the board after the Lewiston City Council went on record favoring the establishment of a restaurant-lounge in the airport building, Knowlton noted it is “outside the incorporated limits of a city or village and is not either a golf course or a lake resort.” The city and county own the airport.
According to state law, issuance of liquor licenses is restricted to clubs falling within those categories, which excludes the airport. Board Chairman Otto Brammer said the commissioners have not yet taken formal action on Knowlton’s opinion.
———
The Salem Dodgers, nursing a seven-game winning streak that has put them 4½ games ahead of the second-place Lewis-Clark Broncs, are scheduled to meet the Broncs in a Centennial Night baseball doubleheader tonight at Bengal Field. The Memorial Day doubleheader is set for 6 p.m.
Other attractions planned include an old-timers baseball game to be played between halves of the doubleheader; a baton twirling exhibition by Shirley Wilson of Craigmont; and judging along several Centennial themes. Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed individual man and woman and for the best beard.
Bronc Manager John McNamara has nominated a pair of left-handers to pitch tonight — John O’Donoghue (0-1) and Larry Danforth (3-2). Salem’s pitching choices were not known last night.