From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 9, 1960
Squads were beginning to take shape yesterday for the Lewiston-Clarkston alumni football game. The event, scheduled Friday night at Adams Field, will benefit the athletic funds of the two schools.
Clarkston’s ex-Bantams, under the direction of Vern Moreman, went through contact scrimmage yesterday for half an hour after holding dummy scrimmage for about the same length of time. Coaches Paul Wise and Dwight Church put the former Bengals through the paces at Harris Field. Backs and ends ran through plays while linemen worked on blocking.
Recent graduates predominate on both squads. Center Lossl Corwin, who was graduated in 1954, is the oldest hand on the Lewiston squad at present. Clarkston has an end, Roy Beach, from the class of 1950 and a halfback, Dwight Adamson, from the class of 1951.
Among those who played high school football last fall are Frank Powell, Mike Mace, Everett Newbry and Bill Anderson of Clarkston; Cliff Paffile, Jim Clabby and Dick Baker of Lewiston.
———
Yesterday marked the 33rd anniversary of the start of operations at the Clearwater unit of what is now Potlatch Forests Inc.
The first log was sawed at the Clearwater mill in east Lewiston Aug. 8, 1927.
The mill was then owned by Clearwater Timber Co. of Lewiston, which merged in 1931 with Rutledge Timber Co. of Coeur d’Alene and Potlatch Lumber Co. of Potlatch to form PFI.