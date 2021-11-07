From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 7, 1961
CRAIGMONT — Bonnie had a little bantam, in fact two of them. And they didn’t follow her to school. She took them. In this case, it wasn’t against the rules.
Which is why Craigmont people saw 11-year-old Bonnie Scott walking down the street with bantams perched on each shoulder.
The bantams, Pepper and Ginger, are Bonnie’s pets. They roost on her shoulders regularly and show all the contentment and affection of any other pet. Once in a while, if she lets them, one will reach up and peck her on the teeth. Which, maybe, is a chicken’s way of bussing you.
———
The Lewiston police force was increased to 23 — one under authorized strength — yesterday with the employment of Leon M. Agee, 29, as a patrolman.
Chief Clyde V. Dailey said Agee scored the highest grade of the three men who recently took an examination conducted by the newly created police Civil Service Commission.
Agee is moving to Lewiston from Clarkston and will report for duty today. He is a former Army paratrooper and since his discharge in 1955 has lived in North Carolina.