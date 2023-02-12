From the Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 12, 1963
MOSCOW — Minutes after the Idaho State Legislature voted Friday to change the name of Idaho State College to “university,” President D. R. Theophilus of the University of Idaho sent a telegram of congratulations to President Donald E. Walker of “Idaho State University,” it was revealed Monday.
The telegram read:
“Congratulations on your new status as Idaho State University. Be assured of our every intention and interest in cooperating with our sister university. Warmest personal regards.”
Dr. Walker was also quick to respond with a telegram of his own:
“Thank you for your congratulations and good wishes. Be assured of our reciprocal interest in cooperation between our institutions in the best interests of the state of Idaho. Once more our thanks.”
Lewiston Street Department workers have finished installation of new posts for doubleheader meters on Main Street for the change to bumper-to-bumper parking, City Engineer Richard H. Storch said yesterday.
He said 18 new doubleheader meters will have to be purchased and that some yokes will be bought to permit use of 183 meters the city already has and plan to convert. There will be two meters on each post, serving two parking spaces.
Storch said the next step will be passage of an ordinance changing to the new parking plan in the downtown area and calling for bids for the new equipment.
