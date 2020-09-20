From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 20, 1960
Robert E. Bundy, president and general manager of Potlatch Forests Inc., will be the principal speaker at dedication ceremonies Thursday at the new Nez Perce County Fair exhibition building in Lewiston Orchards. George T. Wilkinson, county fair board member, announced yesterday.
Gerald Storer, another fair board member, said adult admission will be charged for the first time this year at the fair which opens Thursday.
He said those of high school age and younger will be admitted free. Others will be charged 50 cents for a one-day admission, $1 for all four days of the fair.
———
A partial eclipse of the sun will be visible this afternoon over most of northern America, including the Lewiston area.
Frank Mosher, Clarkston astronomer, said yesterday the eclipse should begin here at 2:41 p.m. and end at 4:35.
“The amount of obscuration here will be about 40 percent — that is to say a little less than half the sun’s face will be blacked out,” Mosher said.