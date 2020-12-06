From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 6, 1960
MOSCOW — “Gemie,” the cartoon character appearing in newspapers and on television promoting traffic safety in Idaho, is part of an exhibit of artwork by his creator at the University of Idaho, Moscow.
Diane Shelton Magel, Boise senior in commercial art at the university, originated Gemie last summer for the Idaho Traffic Safety Division. It is used in a continuing safety campaign throughout the state.
In addition to the cartoons, there are portraits, creative designs and figure studies rendered by the student in oil paints, pen-and-ink, and watercolor media.
———
Treatment for the alcoholic and problems of rehabilitating him into the working community were discussed yesterday morning at a meeting of the mayor’s Committee on Employment of the Physically Handicapped.
The speaker at the Pancake House was Dr. Burton Stein, of Lewiston, who talked on the causes and treatment of alcoholism and the problems a rehabilitation program encounters.
Also attending were Probate Judge Frances Sleep, of Sandpoint, and Carl Boyd, of Orofino, psychiatric social worker at State Hospital North.