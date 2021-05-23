From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 23, 1961
An ox skull that came from one of six oxen that left St. Joseph, Mo., in the late 1850s destined for Idaho is part of the Lewiston Centennial collection in a display window at Outdoor Clothiers, 920 Main St.
According to Tim Taylor, of Riggins, who owns the ox head, the team of oxen was destined for Council. When gold was found in the Florence Basin, the team was turned northward.
Taylor said Thomas Allison, who had a homestead on Allison Creek — a tributary of the Salmon River — found the head 60 years ago. Taylor said Allison was told the story by an early-day pioneer.
———
Installation of new lights on the Interstate Bridge between Clarkston and Lewiston began yesterday. Harold Shahan of Yakima, resident engineer, said the project will be finished by June 9.
The fluorescent mercury vapor lights are being installed by Electric Smith Co., Spokane.
The cost will be shared by the states of Washington and Idaho. Maintenance will be the responsibility of Clarkston and Lewiston.