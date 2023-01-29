From the Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 29, 1963
Between 4 million and4.5 million bees froze to death last week when 50 to 105 hives on the Central Grade northwest of Lewiston were ripped to shreds by vandals.
Deputy Sheriffs W. A. Frye and Basil Wiggins said the hives belong to Ervin Schnoor, Gifford. He estimated damage at $750. The incident occurred prior to Jan. 24, Frye said. Central Grade leaves U.S. 95 near the Washington Water Power Co. dam and heads north.
The vandals ripped off the tops of the hives, crushed combs with boulders and hit them with sticks.
The comb frames were removed and the combs scattered. Unable to withstand the cold, the bees froze to death. The estimate of the numerical loss in bees is based on between 80,000 and 90,000 bees to a colony.
A plan for bumper-to-bumper parking in the downtown area was approved by the City Council last night. City Engineer Richard E. Storch is to start on it at once so the change can be made before summer.
The plan, which also includes eliminating penny parking meters except in 12-minute zones, was developed by the council’s Traffic Committee after a study of downtown traffic and parking problems.
It was opposed by the Traffic Committee of the City Planning Commission Jan. 14 and referred to the traffic committees of that body and the council for further study. At that meeting, Dr. Franklin A Hyke, president of the planning commission, said 25 per cent of the motorists using the Interstate Bridge “have no intention of stopping in the business district” and that “We need a new bridge to take traffic from the downtown area.”
