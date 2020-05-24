From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 24, 1960
Ray J. Kernan, of Lewiston, district conservation officer for Nez Perce County for the Idaho Fish & Game Department, is retiring from the department after 16 years of service. He is 65. His retirement was announced at Boise yesterday by Ross Leonard, director of the department.
The retirement becomes effective early next month. Mr. and Mrs. Kernan are currently on a vacation trip.
Kernan’s successor is Russ Hart, who has been transferred here from Hailey.
———
“As Time Flies” is the theme of the 1960 Bengal, the Lewiston High School annual. It will be distributed to students today, Robert L. Holbrook, journalism instructor, said yesterday.
The annual staff will meet at 6 this morning for a breakfast at the Bollinger Hotel. The staff will return to the high school about 7 a.m. to begin distribution of the annual.
The cover of the 124-page yearbook is white leather with raised black lettering. Three modern hourglasses, showing different stages of time passing, carry out the theme.