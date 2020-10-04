From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 4, 1960
The first step in a plan to extend the northwest-southeast runway at Lewiston Airport to accommodate four-engined planes was approved by the Lewiston City Council last night.
The council also approved an application to the Federal Aviation Agency for matching funds for extending two ramps.
Both the extension projects were approved earlier in the day by county commissioners. The city and county, which jointly own the airport, will share equally in the cost of the improvements.
———
SALT LAKE CITY — Faculty representatives and athletic directors of eight western colleges reached basic agreement Monday on formation of a new athletic conference.
They decided to leave the rest of the decision-making up to the individual school presidents.
The representatives met for five hours on the question of a new alignment involving Utah, New Mexico and Brigham Young University of the Skyline Conference, Arizona and Arizona State of the Border, and Oregon, Oregon State and Washington State of the old Pacific Coast Conference.