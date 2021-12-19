From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 19, 1961
Idahoans who want to celebrate New Year’s Eve with hard liquor were warned Monday they’ll have to do it in the privacy of their homes.
New Year’s Eve falls on Sunday and Idaho law strictly forbids the sale or consumption of liquor in a public place between 1 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.
Warner Mills, Idaho’s liquor law enforcement chief, said his officers will be on the job to watch for violations.
———
The Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce will not have a Christmas home lighting contest this year, President John W. Jesse said Wednesday.
He said too many other activities by Jaycees forced cancellation of the contest, which had been held for many years.
Thursday night, Jaycees will accompany 25 to 30 needy boys and girls on a shopping tour of downtown Lewiston. Each youngster will have $5 furnished by Jaycees. Money for the project was raised through the sale of oranges. Jesse said 710 bags were sold.