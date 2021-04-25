From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 25, 1961
Mrs. Esther Thorpe, fourth grade teacher at Warner School, has been selected to receive a National Science Foundation stipend for attendance at an elementary science eight-week course at the University of Oregon at Eugene.
She will take courses in astronomy, earth sciences, mathematics and physical sciences from June 19 to Aug. 12. The grant is provided by the National Defense Education Act. Mrs. Thorpe is one of 35 selected out of 865 applicants.
Mrs. Thorpe has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Washington State University, Pullman. She has taught at Lewiston six years, the first three at College Elementary School. She will be accompanied to Eugene by her husband, Wallace, a sixth grade teacher at Webster School, and their two children.
———
The problem assigned to Lewiston and Nez Perce County Friday and Saturday as part of operation alert, 1961, will be based chiefly on radiation danger, the City Council was told last night.
James Imper, city-county civil defense director, said instructions will come in envelopes to be opened when orders are received. He said governmental units, such as the council and county commissioners, play important roles in disasters and “We shouldn’t put all our eggs in one basket” by having all the officials in one place.
They should be dispersed so that there will be continuity of government if some officials are casualties. “I was at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, and saw what happens when you have all your eggs in one basket,” said Imper, a retired Navy chief.