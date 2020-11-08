From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 8, 1960
Sen. John F. Kennedy won substantial victories in two straw votes conducted at Lewiston schools yesterday. Kennedy, who is the Democratic nominee for president in today’s election, bested his Republican rival, Vice President Richard M. Nixon, in balloting at Garfield Elementary and at Jenifer Junior High.
Out of 664 votes cast at Jenifer, Kennedy received 379 and Nixon 285.
Fifth and sixth graders at Garfield picked Kennedy 51-12.
———
Installation of 22 one-hour parking meters on D Street between Seventh Street and Old Sixth Street, was approved by the city council last night.
It also approved a recommendation of its traffic committee that 100 new meters it decided earlier to purchase should be painted to designate time zones. The 12-minute meters will be red, one-hour meters gold and two-hour ones black.
Two other traffic committee recommendations were approved.