From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 26, 1961
Clarence Booth, superintendent of schools, and Architect Hugh Richardson held preliminary meetings yesterday to begin planning the physical education plant for Lewiston High School.
The school named Richardson as architect for the $175,000 plant at its September meeting.
Funds for the building, to be erected on the site of the old Webster School between Eighth and Ninth avenues and east of 12th Street, were included in the $800,000 bond issue approved by voters last November.
Booth said the preliminary plans call for “as much floor space as possible under one roof, in a plain building.”
A large, lighted billboard will be erected on Highway 410 about a mile west of Dodge Junction within the next 30 days if sufficient commitments for rental funds can be obtained from Lewiston businesses to sign a three-year contract, Dwight Barton said yesterday.
Barton told the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce directors and members the sign is one of two planned by his chamber subcommittee. The other, he said, is to be placed “outside Missoula, Mont., calling attention to the Lewis & Clark Highway” at a later date.
The sign shows a simplified map of the Lewiston-Clarkston area on one side and carries the message, “Gateway to Hells Canyon” on the other. The sign will be painted and the message changed twice yearly, Barton said.