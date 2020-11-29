From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 29, 1960
Past grand knights of the Lewiston council of Knights of Columbus were honored last night at St. Stanislaus Hall. About 35 attended, including six past grand knights.
Honored were Dr. Charles J. Simmons, Andrew Vassar, Carl Funke, Ralph Kluss, Ralph Wessels and Earl Bensching. Bensching, immediate past knight, was presented with a gift.
Leonard Baldeck, institutional representative, gave a yearly report on Scout Troop 162 and Explorer Post 182, sponsored by the council.
———
The first mailbox for letters to Santa Claus was placed yesterday at the corner of Fifth and Main streets, part of the Christmas activities of the Lewiston Jay-C-Ettes. The group plans to place five more boxes in the Lewiston area this week.
Children who include their return addresses on their letters to Santa will receive a letter from him, plus an autographed photograph of the jolly, bewhiskered man. Jay-C-Ettes will reply to all letters. They expect at least 500 requests. The Lewiston Post Office received about 250 letters mailed to Santa last year.
Mrs. Don Ludwig is chairman of the project. The mailbox set up yesterday is in the form of one of Santa’s sparkling reindeer, with the box mounted on his back. Photos of Santa to be mailed to children have been donated.