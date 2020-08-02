From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 2, 1960
ASOTIN — The Board of Asotin County Commissioners Monday declared the Mountain View road closed, reserving to the state and federal governments the right to use the route to bring timber out of the area.
No one appeared at a hearing on a petition of the O&H Cattle Co. to vacate the 5.35 miles of road.
County Engineer William F. Johnson said 2.75 miles had been out of use for 10 years, although 2.6 miles had been maintained until this year.
———
Naming of a committee to study the possibility of merging Lewiston and Lewiston Orchards was approved by the city council last night.
Mayor Marvin Dean named Public Properties Commissioner Richard Garlinghouse to represent the city on the committee.
The proposal, presented by Fire Commissioner Dwight Barton, calls for the committee to include representatives of the county commissioners, the city and county planning commissioners, the Lewiston Orchards irrigation, fire and sewer districts and the chamber of commerce.