From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 28, 1961
Annual Assistance of $1,200 from the Idaho State Library to the Nez Perce County Library District will be discontinued after this year.
Announcement of the state library board action was made at a meeting yesterday of Nez Perce County Library District trustees at the library, 533 Thain Road.
“We regret that a reduction in the State Library’s budget has forced us to take this action,” State Librarian Henry T. Drennan wrote Mrs. C. Wallace Meckstroth, county library board president. He explained it was necessary to cut back services by $15,000 to meet the 1961 legislative appropriation.
———
The Lewiston City Council voted last night to change City Hall offices to daylight saving time May 1. That is a day after a Washington state law adopting fast time goes into effect. Both will go back to Pacific standard time Sept. 24.
Mayor Marvin Dean said the action would leave merchants and others free to adopt DST or continue on Pacific standard time.
The vote was 5-1 for the change. The opposition vote was by Police Commissioner Harg Williams, who questioned whether the change would be legal. He said earlier he felt the decision should be left to residents in a countywide vote.