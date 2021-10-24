From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 24, 1961
The Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce will concentrate on religious themes in its Christmas program this year, President John W. Jesse said yesterday. Jesse spoke at a luncheon meeting of Lewiston Chamber of Commerce directors at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.
Jesse said he met Friday with members of the Lewiston Ministerial Association to start planning for religious activities.
In past years, Jaycees have been in charge of Main Street activities under sponsorship of the Chamber Merchants Committee. This year, Jesse said, three Christmas trees will be set up, one each on the Interstate and Memorial bridge approaches and one in the center of town. The trees program will be directed by the Merchants Committee.
———
The City Council voted last night to take over a 162-crypt mausoleum at Normal Hill Cemetery.
It approved a recommendation by City Attorney James Givens that it void the sale of land to the late Ben G. Stone for construction of the concrete structure, erected in 1924. Givens said Stone died several years ago at Walla Walla. He said he understood Stone’s estate had been probated.
“No one to my knowledge represents his estate or heirs, or has evidenced any interest in said mausoleum,” Givens said in a letter to the council. He suggested a committee be designated to conduct a study to determine a price for crypts in the mausoleum and that the city clerk be directed to sell them “in the same fashion as he presently sells lot spaces for graves within the rest of the cemetery.”