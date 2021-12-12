From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 12, 1961
The City Council last night voted to impose a flat $5 fee for all dog licenses issued after March 1. The change was recommended by Poundmaster Henry Griner.
The fee for licenses is $2 for males and spayed females and $4 for unspayed females. In the past a $1 penalty has been levied for licenses secured after March 1.
A dog owner who has just secured an animal or has just moved into the city has 30 days to secure a license without penalty.
———
KOOSKIA — The Kidder Harris Highway District and the Kooskia City Council have met with private consulting engineers from Boise to make preliminary plans for a new bridge over the south fork of the Clearwater River at Kooskia.
The meeting was called, according to Webster Weld, as soon as it was learned a cost sharing loan had been approved by the federal government.
The highway district estimated cost of the bridge, Weld stated, to be in the neighborhood of $90,000.