From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 21, 1961
ASOTIN — A young Spokane girl who traveled by bus from Spokane on Monday tired of her runaway venture.
Sheriff Hugh Curry said the girl walked into his office at the courthouse Monday afternoon and wanted to know if “I could take her back to Spokane.” She had taken the bus to Lewiston from Spokane earlier in the morning, he said.
Arrangements were made to transport the girl back to Spokane Monday night. Her 13th birthday is Tuesday.
———
A change in Washington high school rules governing opening of the football season, which may help Clarkston to compete on more even terms against Idaho schools, was announced yesterday by Clarkston High School Principal William Kramer.
The change, approved at Seattle during a meeting of the Washington High School Activities Association, would allow schools to play their first game of the season before the present third Friday requirement.
Kramer said a school would have to petition for permission for an earlier start than the third Friday, asking either their leagues or (in Clarkston’s case) the district. The state group also would have to approve, Kramer said. A proposal to allow games on the second Friday of September was voted down at the association meeting, held in conjunction with the state Class AA basketball tournament.