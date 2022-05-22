From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 22, 1962
KENDRICK — The old Kendrick High School building, a landmark for half a century, has been razed.
All that remains is what used to be the furnace room and it will come down in the fall.
The area occupied by the old high school will be used for a parking lot. The Kendrick Veteran of Foreign Wars, which purchased the building and gymnasium 1½ years ago, is using the gymnasium for meetings, social activities and dances.
———
“Missoula-Boise” yesterday replaced “Spalding-Boise” on the large overhead highway sign directing outbound traffic at the interchange at the north end of the Clearwater Memorial Bridge.
The State Highway Department announced last month Missoula, as a destination via the new Lewis & Clark Highway, will be reflected in a number of new signs along highways in the Lewiston area. Phillip A. Marsh, Lewiston district engineer for the department, said the overhead sign is the first of these.
Missoula as a destination also will be listed on signs at Grangeville and on State Highway 13 along the Clearwater River.