From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 31, 1961
GRANGEVILLE — Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Co. will begin stringing about 10 miles of telephone line by helicopter Tuesday morning. The line will stretch from Grangeville northeast over Mount Idaho and to the South Fork of the Clearwater River.
Division Construction Superintendent S.L. Pierson, of Spokane, said the line will bring additional and new service to approximately 20 families in the area. Part of the area has had limited service, he said, and the line will also bring telephones to families who have not previously had a telephone. The new part of the line will extend approximately from the Washington Water Power Co. substation dam on the South Fork to Harpster.
Ivan Gustin, of Hillcrest Aircraft Co. of Lewiston, will pilot the helicopter. Pierson said the project will take 10 hours. Gustin will fly over the poles, which are already in place, dropping 4,000-foot sections of telephone cable. Crews on the ground will splice the line and attach it to the poles.
———
Asotin County youngsters — unless they choose to trick — will be in line for plenty of treats tonight. Several parties and special Halloween campaigning are on tap.
Martin Fischer, secretary of the Lewis-Clark Moose Lodge, said the Moose Halloween party will start at 7 tonight. The annual public party is sponsored as a community service by the lodge, with no charge for children.
At 7 p.m., the party will begin for preteenagers. Games will be played and refreshments served. Teenagers will have a record hop dance beginning at 8 p.m. They also will receive free cider and doughnuts.