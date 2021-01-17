From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 17, 1961
North Idaho’s first frequency modulation radio station, KOZE-FM of Lewiston, will begin broadcasting this afternoon on a frequency of 96.7 megacycles. The Lewis-Clark Broadcasting Co., owner and operator of KOZE radio station here, owns and operates the new station.
Construction of the station has been in progress since November, and the final broadcast authority was received from the Federal Communications Commission Friday.
The transmitter and antenna for the FM station are located at the corner of Fifth and Stewart in Lewiston Orchards, and they will be operated by remote control from the KOZE plant at 2829 Country Club Drive.
———
OROFINO — Two firms have begun exploratory drilling at the site of Bruces Eddy Dam on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. Under a $47,960 contract, Broyles Bros. Drilling Co., of Salt Lake City, is operating on side-hills, determining the types of materials to be found there.
Under a $52,504 contract, Selby Drilling Corp., of Boise, is drilling near the river at the site of the dam’s foundation.
The Army Corps of Engineers has reopened its office here, with Arthur Powers in charge.