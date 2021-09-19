From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 19, 1961
NEZPERCE — The Lewis County Fair, marking the 50th anniversary of the county, gets underway for four days Thursday. Chief features will be cowboy breakfasts on two mornings, junior rodeo, 4-H style revue, parades and picking of champion livestock.
Parades both Saturday and Sunday will carry out the theme of “Golden Anniversary.” Queen Gayle Scott of Reubens will be crowned during the Saturday parade.
Exhibits will dominate interest Thursday. All booths in a new exhibition hall have been spoken for, and some organizations are beginning to prepare their exhibits.
———
Walter Mallory, lumber production analyst for Potlatch Forests Inc. was elected president last night of the Hoo Hoo Club, made up of area lumbermen. He succeeds Dean Brown and will serve one year. The club began its fall activities with a dinner meeting at the Bollinger Hotel. Others elected were LeRoy Olson, first vice president; Tony Wald, second vice president, and Robert Olin, reelected secretary and treasurer. Directors are Harold Uglem, Gunder Kjosness, Brown, Frank J. Rima of Pullman and Ted Riceci.
Brown was named general chairman for Forest Products Week, Oct. 15-21, sponsored by the International Order of Hoo Hoo clubs.
Named to committees for the week were Orville Dixon, treasurer; Ray Muirhead, advertising and publicity; Brown, street decorations; Clifford Bentgson, merchant’s and window displays; Ferol Burkett, realty board participation; Olin, speakers’ bureau; and Olson, special events.