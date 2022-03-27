From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 27, 1962
The first 50 yards of concrete for the deck of the new Spalding bridge on U.S. Highway 95 were poured yesterday. The work was completed before rain started falling hard enough to interfere, said E. K. Montgomery, project engineer for the State Highway Department.
Lewiston Pre-Mix Concrete Inc. trucks slogged through muddy roads on the south shore of the Clearwater River to dump 50 yards on the span leading to the overpass of the Camas Prairie Railroad Tracks.
The Lewiston firm is the supplier for W.R. Cahoon, of Pocatello, general contractor for the $627,400 project.
———
The City Council voted last night to switch city operations to daylight saving time again this year. It passed such an ordinance last year and city functions were on daylight saving time last summer for the first time.
The ordinance, with dates set to coincide with a Washington state law, provides that city functions will switch to daylight saving time the last Sunday in April (April 29) and change back the last Sunday in September (Sept. 30).
The council made its decision after City Clerk Austin M. Quane said he had been asked whether the city would go on daylight saving time again this year.