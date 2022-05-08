From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 8, 1962
Nez Perce County Commissioner Otto Brammer said yesterday a $700,000 bond issue election to provide matching funds for a new and longer runway for Lewiston airport probably can be held in conjunction with the June 5 primary election.
But he told Lewiston Chamber of Commerce members “we are a bit reluctant to hold it then. We feel there’s a little bit better representative vote at the general election in November than at the primary.”
Brammer, chairman of the board of county commissioners, noted the chamber’s Aviation Committee last week had recommended the June 5 date for the bond election.
Ardie G. Gustafson said the new 6,500-foot runway is urgently needed and the problem will be even more critical in the future. Lewiston’s 5,000-foot runways are among the shortest used by commercial planes in the Northwest, he said.
Betze Busch, an in-training student of practical nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital, was presented a second place state award for the college-level poetry contest sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of America last night at Stanislaus Hall.
Mrs. John Skelton, Lewiston, grand regent of Court Cataldo of Catholic Daughters of America, made the presentation to her and to other division winners. Judging was by a committee of lay teachers.
Division winners for the fourth, fifth and sixth grades: Lesley Simmons, Holy Family School, Clarkston, first; Vicki Rodgers, St. Stanislaus, Lewiston, second; and Pamela Dominy, Our Lady of Lourdes, Lewiston, third.