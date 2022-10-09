The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union opened its three-day state convention at Lewiston last evening.
Sixty-six delegates registered for the opening session at the Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene and more were expected to register today. A chartered bus brought 43 from south Idaho.
The Rev. Mrs. Mabel Roton of Fruitland, state president, told a reporter that WCTU’s anti-gambling bumper strip campaign was “going wonderfully.” She said reports from south Idaho indicated anti-gambling bumper strips outnumbered those advocating the election of Vernon K. Smith of Boise, Democratic nominee for governor, by about 3-1.
———
Edwin C. Rettig of Lewiston has been named a volunteer fund consultant for the 1963 American Red Cross campaign for members and funds, it was announced yesterday by the Red Cross Pacific area office at San Francisco.
Rettig, retired president and now an consultant for Potlatch Forests, Inc., will assist Red Cross leaders in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in developing fund-raising plans.
He is one of 400 community leaders who have been selected to serve in similar Red Cross posts throughout the nation, according to W. Larry Mills of Boise, the 1963 national fund vice chairman for the Red Cross in Idaho.