From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 7, 1961
COLTON — The Notre Dame Academy, established here in 1948, will cease to function at the end of May, Sister M. Alonza, superior at the academy announced Monday. The school once had an enrollment of more than 60, but numbers were cut progressively through this year.
Announcement of the planned closing was made coincident with the visit of Mother Superior M. Bernadia, Mankato, Minn., provincial superior of the Northwest Province of the School Sisters of Notre Dame and her first assistant, Sister M. Assumpta. They were here to investigate possibilities for disposal of the academy property here.
Junior and senior classes at the school were dropped at the beginning of the school year and the sophomore class at Christmas vacation, leaving only 16 freshman students. The school was conducted as a boarding and day school. Boarding students have gone or will go to other Catholic boarding schools while those from here may go to Colton High School.
———
James Hamm, 38, has been named manager of the Lewiston office of First Federal Savings & Loan Association. Hamm, manager of the Moscow branch of the firm for the last three years, had been acting manager of the home office since Oct. 5, when L.C. Mix became ill.
Because of illness, Mix will take a leave of absence for an undetermined time but will remain active as a director, the firm said yesterday.
Robert F. Peterson, an accountant and a resident of Moscow for the last 11 years, succeeds Hamm as manager of the Moscow branch.