From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 16, 1960
TROY — A Troy carpenter, who wanted all his life to paint, has turned to the art in his retirement with striking results.
Harry H. Campbell began painting in earnest two years ago. And last July 23, Old Timers’ Day here, he invited the public to his garage to view “a one-man show in a one-horse town.”
Campbell’s painting has roots which extend back into his career as a Troy area carpenter. He first became interested in graphically depicting scenes 25 years ago, when he used odds and ends of paint left over after painting the entry to his home to paint a mural on the wall of the room.
———
Laying of 200 feet of pipe in a triangular dike in the main channel of the Clearwater River was scheduled to start today, according to contractor M.F. Castle.
The 36-inch concrete pipe will be placed 5 feet below the river bed in the sump hole that was constructed to divert flow of the river.
Yesterday’s operations brought excavation to within 1 or 2 feet of the 5-foot level, Castle said.