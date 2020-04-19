From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 19, 1980
Medical problems from heartburn to cancer are under discussion at a three-day medical conference that concludes today.
About 75 valley doctors and nurses are attending the conference, sponsored by the North Idaho Medical Education Consortium. The purpose of the conference is to acquaint or reacquaint area health care providers with developments in the field of medicine.
Keynote speakers are Benjamin Felson, a radiologist at the Cincinnati General Hospital, and Lucius D. Hill, chief of general thoracic (chest) surgery at the Virginia Mason Clinic at Seattle.
———
MOSCOW — Nez Perce County librarian Edward Linkhart was named state librarian of the year Friday during the 34th annual convention of the Idaho Library Association at Moscow.
Linkhart, who is also serving as the convention’s parliamentarian, was presented with the honor during the second day of the three-day convention.
Some 150 librarians and library trustees from across the state attended this year’s convention.