From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 17, 1981
The medical staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston has offered to make a $10,000 donation to Lewis-Clark State College on the condition that LCSC’s four-year status is preserved.
LCSC administrators will ask the State Board of Education this week for permission to accept the money, but board members who favor changing LCSC’s role may balk at a donation with string attached.
“Our interest was in showing support for LCSC, not in twisting anybody’s arms,” Dr. William Mannschreck, the chairman of the hospital committee that oversees the management of the donation fund, said Friday.
———
Moscow residents were without power for about 10 minutes Friday morning, and Genesee school children were sent home early from classes as a fog blanket covering the Palouse left layers of frost and ice on power lines.
An accumulation of ice on the lines caused the weaker spots to snap under the weight, said Dewey Farrar, Moscow district manager of Washington Water Power Co. The buildup of ice made power lines look 6 to 8 inches in diameter.
In the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, a slight breeze cleared much but not all of the week-old smog-cloud and let the temperature rise to 38 degrees under a sunny sky Friday.