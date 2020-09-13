From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 13, 1980
The domestic water pressure has dropped so low in the rapidly developing southeast portion of the city that the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District board has imposed a moratorium on new hookups.
The board approved a plan to install booster pumps and larger mains to bring the pressure up to acceptable levels. But that will take several months, and in the meantime residential construction in the area could be slowed or halted.
Brian Chase, community development director for the city of Lewiston, said the building department continued to issue permits this week for residences in the area. But permits have specified that the new dwellings are not to be occupied until there is adequate water pressure to serve them.
Tim J. Jackson, an Oklahoma native who has headed hospital staffs in several states, has been named administrator of St. Joseph’s Hospital at Lewiston.
The appointment made history on two counts: Jackson, 40, will be the first male and the first Protestant to be chief executive of the Catholic hospital.
He was selected from a field of about 45 candidates, Hughey Reed, vice chairman of the hospital board, said in announcing the appointment Friday. John Ernsdorrf, the assistant administrator, will serve as acting administrator until Jackson arrives.