From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 21, 1981
MOSCOW — Twelve shiny blue newspaper stands showed up in downtown Moscow on Friday, surprising businesspeople and passersby.
Like most every other unusual occurrence in the downtown in recent months, the new albeit empty newspaper stands are part of the effort to beautify the business district.
What surprised Moscowans on Friday was the placement of the boxes — six in front of Johnnie’s Cafe, five on the corner of Sixth and Main streets, and one at the Idahonian. The Idahonian moved the blue box inside, not knowing whether a competing newspaper was in its way.
———
The Asotin County Gerontology Council Board named Lillian Martin, former college librarian and retired Army officer, as its tour director Wednesday.
Martin was librarian at Lewis-Clark State College until about a year ago. She toured much of Europe and Asia in her career with U.S. Army.
The appointment was announced by M.D. Bradshaw, vice president of the council and a former tour director. He said she succeeds Les Hardin as director.