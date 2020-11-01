From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 1, 1980
Flu vaccine is “very scarce,” Albert A. Howell of Clarkston, a representative of a major supplier of the Lewiston-Clarkston area, confirmed Friday.
But a check of several family physicians and pharmacies in the area indicated they had adequate supplies.
In any case, those runny noses and husky coughs probably aren’t the flu, a public health nurse and a pharmaceuticals firm representative told the Tribune.
———
About 20 Realtors are going to hit the streets within a couple of weeks. And they have the city of Lewiston’s blessings.
They’re not going to demonstrate, but merely survey the street conditions voluntarily for public works director Marlin Brinkley. They’ve been trained in what to look for, and forms listing important factors have been printed to aid the process.
The idea came about when Lewiston Board of Realtors president Roy Benson decided to approach Brinkley to lend help to city efforts to improve the streets. Benson was willing to have his group swing picks and shovels to repair potholes, but Brinkley told him the survey would be a more practical way to give a hand.