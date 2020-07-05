From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 5, 1980
JOHNSON — You wouldn’t think a parade could happen without planning or preparation or formal entries, especially in a town of 40 people.
But every year for 14 years the little town of Johnson, Wash., has held a spontaneous Fourth of July parade.
“We never know who is going to come or who will be in it,” said Jeanne Druffel. “We just know there is going to be a parade.”
———
Sleek and shiny, they strutted their stuff through the streets of Lewiston and Clarkston. You could tell it felt good to be out of the garage and rolling again.
A caravan of 118 antique cars spent the day in the valley Friday as part of the Cranker’s Club 11th Biennial North Idaho Tour.
Every other year the Cranker’s Club spends the Fourth of July weekend on the road, touring northern Idaho. Members roll in from all over the region, from as far as Canada and Nevada.