From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 12, 1980
The Fonz would have felt at home in downtown Lewiston on Friday.
That is, if he stopped by Morgan’s Alley.
The merchants in the shopping plaza are staging their own “Happy Days” in conjunction with the rest of downtown Lewiston’s annual Crazy Days, and the building has taken on the flavor of the ’50s.
PULLMAN — Farmers with ash-covered wheat that otherwise may be perfectly good stand to lose thousands of dollars when their crops are disallowed premium prices under federal grading standards.
That is the indication of findings of the Western Wheat Quality Laboratory, operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at Washington State University.
The lab has found little difference in noodles, cookies, breads and other foods made with flour containing volcanic ash.