From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 14, 1981
BOISE — A bill to merge the administrations of Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston and the University of Idaho in Moscow was approved for introduction Friday by a committee in the Idaho Senate.
The unanimous vote by the Senate Health, Education and Welfare Committee will be followed by a hearing on whether to recommend the measure’s approval to the entire Senate.
The proposal would establish a UI branch at Lewiston, to be known as Lewis-Clark. The measure requires the UI Regents to offer four-year academic programs at the Lewiston branch, but not all existing LCSC programs are specified in the legislation.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State University’s Mic Gehrig says weekend charter bus service between Pullman and Moscow — the controversial “drunk bus” — is only two or three weeks away via Spokane’s Empire Lines Inc.
“We have a target date of Feb. 28 which could carry over to March 7, the first Saturday in March,” Gehrig, executive adviser to the Associated Students of WSU, said. “March 7 is probably the more likely date because it would give us more time to handle the advertising campaign and other details.”
Gehrig pressed the Pullman Transit System for adoption of a formal charter policy for more than three months, only to see the city’s buses restricted to the streets of Pullman. He says the buses and prices offered by the Spokane company are reasonable.