From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 8, 1981
MOSCOW — More economical ways to construct the end addition of the ASUI-Kibbie Dome on the University of Idaho campus at Moscow are being researched after bids received were $150,000 above the estimated cost of the project.
Construction of the $4 million project is proceeding, and the original plans have not been changed after the bids were opened July 29.
Ken Hall, UI physical plant director, said Friday night officials involved with the project are working on new construction techniques and materials which could reduce the total cost of the project.
———
The Federal Aviation Administration is studying the possibility of closing some low-traffic control towers such as Lewiston, but flights would run normally here even if the tower was shut down.
Peggy Haas-James, station manager for Cascade Airways at Lewiston, said both Cascade and Republic Airline flights would run as usual with or without air traffic controllers.
“The threat of closing down isn’t new to us — we face it every time a new budget comes out,” she said. “If the tower does close, we will do the same thing we do with a lot of our flights. Our personnel will give them a traffic advisory over the radio, and Republic will do the same. No problem.”