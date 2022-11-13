MOSCOW — Members of the University of Idaho Foundation, the primary fund-raising arm of the Moscow school, looked at the fruits of its fiscal 1982 labors and considered goals for fiscal 1983 at a discussion session at the University Inn-Best Western Friday.
Nearly 50 foundation members will vote on 1983 objectives, elect new officers and listen to speeches by UI President Richard D. Gibb and Idaho Task Force on Higher Education Chairman John Clute at its 1982 annual meeting this morning at the hotel.
While the group made no decisions at the afternoon meeting, it did hear financial reports of funds raised during fiscal 1982, which ended June 30. Members also listened to appeals for funds from several UI colleges and departments.
———
A new chairman of the Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport Commission will be named at the group’s next meeting at noon Dec. 1 at the Airport Restaurant.
Robert D. Gregg, who has served as commission chairman since 1973, resigned last month because professional commitments will require him to occasionally be absent from the monthly meetings. Gregg will retain his seat on the commission, however.
Gregg, a Lewiston real estate agent, was the only airport commissioner who was not also an elected official until last month when William V. McCann Jr., a Lewiston attorney, and Raymond G. Speer, an investment counselor here, were named by the Lewiston City Council and Nez Perce County Commission.