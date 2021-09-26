From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 26, 1981
Ida Mae Cox, the Nez Perce County Fair’s most faithful exhibitor, didn’t enter as many contests this year as she had planned.
Cox, who turned 100 March 25, explained Friday that “I had a bad fall Tuesday morning, and couldn’t do all my cooking.” She exhibited five entries in this week’s fair, including cookies, fruit cake and homemade soap.
“I got up real early Tuesday to do my baking,” Cox said, “and I had a dizzy spell. The clock struck five, and down I went.”
Cox, a Lewiston resident since 1894, has entered her baked goods in the county fair for the past 34 years. She has won as many as 19 ribbons per season at that event.
———
KENDRICK — What started out to be the 90th anniversary celebration of the Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Kendrick may turn out to be the 93rd anniversary celebration.
As part of the celebration, old record books were translated from German to English and it was discovered the church was organized a few years earlier than previously thought.
Whether it is 90 or 93, the celebration will be held Oct. 10 and 11 with a banquet at the Kendrick VFW Hall on Oct. 10 and a covered-dish dinner on Oct. 11.